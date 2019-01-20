Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Three points in last three games
Gostisbehere delivered two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montreal.
Ghost has been struggling this season -- he only has 20 points in 48 games. But Ghostisbehere suddenly has three points in three games. This isn't a run, but it could be a nice start to a good second half.
