Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Thrives in 5-on-5
Gostisbehere registered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 home win over the Red Wings.
Gostisbehere and teammate James van Riemsdyk were the only players from either team to record a two-pointer, but it was just enough offensive support to help goalie Carter Hart nail down his first NHL win.
