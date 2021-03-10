Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Gostisbehere forced overtime with his goal at 14:14 of the third period. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to four tallies and two helpers through 17 games. Two of his goals have come with the man advantage. He's picked up all but one of his points in his last eight outings.