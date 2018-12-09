Gostisbehere picked up an assist in a 6-2 victory against the Sabres on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has registered some much-needed assists in each of the last two games. Prior to Thursday, Gostisbehere had gone five straight games without a point, and during that time, he posted a minus-7 rating. In addition to two assists, Gostisbehere has recorded a plus-3 rating in the last two games. Still, he has a long way to go, as he's dug himself a minus-12 hole. Gostisbehere also has three goals and 13 points in 27 games.