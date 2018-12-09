Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Turning season around
Gostisbehere picked up an assist in a 6-2 victory against the Sabres on Saturday.
The 25-year-old has registered some much-needed assists in each of the last two games. Prior to Thursday, Gostisbehere had gone five straight games without a point, and during that time, he posted a minus-7 rating. In addition to two assists, Gostisbehere has recorded a plus-3 rating in the last two games. Still, he has a long way to go, as he's dug himself a minus-12 hole. Gostisbehere also has three goals and 13 points in 27 games.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggling to find scoring touch•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Strikes for two points in win•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Busts out of slump•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Really struggling•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Off to rough start•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Shows off cannon shot•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...