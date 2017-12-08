Gostisbehere contributed a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win at Vancouver.

Gostisbehere got the scoring started in the opening frame and added a helper in the second. The offensive-minded blueliner's been sensational with the extra man and pedestrian elsewhere, as Gostisbehere has 13 points on the power play, but just nine at even strength to go with a plus-1 rating.