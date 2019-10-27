Gostisbehere scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

His first goal of the season was a crucial one, as Gostisbehere's blast past Joonas Korpisalo with just over nine minutes left in the third period kick-started a five-goal eruption by the Flyers that erased a 4-2 deficit. The 26-year-old blueliner had only one assist through the first eight games of the season, but this performance might have been just what he needed to slip into gear.