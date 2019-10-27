Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two points in comeback win
Gostisbehere scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
His first goal of the season was a crucial one, as Gostisbehere's blast past Joonas Korpisalo with just over nine minutes left in the third period kick-started a five-goal eruption by the Flyers that erased a 4-2 deficit. The 26-year-old blueliner had only one assist through the first eight games of the season, but this performance might have been just what he needed to slip into gear.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Still struggling•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Off to slow start•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Played through knee injury•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Tallies goal•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Ending season on high note•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Helps out in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.