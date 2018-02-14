Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two points in Tuesday's loss
Gostisbehere picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Devils.
He's been on fire in February, racking up 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in seven games with six of the helpers coming with the man advantage. Gostisbehere is just two points shy of the career-high 46 he recorded two seasons ago and has already set a new personal best with 24 power-play points in 53 games, and with the Flyers' offense humming right now, there's no reason to expect him to slow down.
