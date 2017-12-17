Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two power-play goals propel team to win
Gostisbehere scored two power-play goals in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
Fifteen of his 24 points have come with the man advantage. Gostisbehere has eight points in his last 10 games and sits tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring from the blue line. He's a keeper.
