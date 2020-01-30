Play

Gostisbehere (knee) will not be ready to take the ice Friday against the Penguins, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gostisbehere was slated to miss three weeks following surgery in early January, so he may be closing in on a return to action. He remains without a target return date at this point, so it's best to consider him questionable on a game-to-game basis until more information surfaces.

More News
Our Latest Stories