Gostisbehere had an MRI on his knee and is out for Wednesday's game versus the Capitals, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

While we don't know the severity of Gostisbehere's injury, it's not a good sign that he had an MRI, as this could be a potentially long-term issue. Justin Braun (groin) is already out until after the All-Star break, so the Flyers recalled Mark Friedman to work on the bottom pairing Wednesday.