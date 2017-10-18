Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Up to 10 points already
Gostisbehere scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.
There has never been any questions surrounding Gostisbehere's offensive upside, as he's a gifted skater with power-play acumen and a solid point shot. Still, posting a goal and 10 points through the first six games of the season is an incredible start for the 24-year-old defenseman. Gostisbehere should be viewed as a high-end asset in all settings until proven otherwise.
