Gostisbehere was waived by the Flyers on Tuesday.

Gostisbehere is a capable power-play quarterback and he can log top-four minutes, but his play in his own end has always been a source of frustration for Philadelphia's coaching staff. Gostisbehere, who's picked up five goals and 11 points in 25 games this campaign, has two seasons remaining on his six-year, $27 million deal, so at this point it remains to be seen if a team will be willing to dedicate $4.5 million to him annually through 2022-23 by plucking him off waivers.