Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Will miss next two games
Gostisbehere (upper body) won't travel with the Flyers for their upcoming two-game road trip, which begins Wednesday in Chicago, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers and fantasy owners alike will hope Gostisbehere will be ready to return Saturday against Colorado, as he's been fantastic this season, racking up one goal and 12 assists in 11 games. The recently recalled Mark Alt will continue to occupy a bottom-pairing role while Gostisbehere remains sidelined.
