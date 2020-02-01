Play

Gostisbehere (knee) won't play Saturday against the Avalanche, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Flyers' defenseman has been out of the lineup since Jan. 7 and will miss his ninth consecutive contest Saturday night. Originally expected to miss three weeks of action, Gostisbehere's return could be around the corner, though, he remains without a target return date at this point. We'll have to wait and see whether he accompanies his team to Detroit for Monday's game versus the Red Wings.

