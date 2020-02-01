Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Will miss ninth straight game
Gostisbehere (knee) won't play Saturday against the Avalanche, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Flyers' defenseman has been out of the lineup since Jan. 7 and will miss his ninth consecutive contest Saturday night. Originally expected to miss three weeks of action, Gostisbehere's return could be around the corner, though, he remains without a target return date at this point. We'll have to wait and see whether he accompanies his team to Detroit for Monday's game versus the Red Wings.
