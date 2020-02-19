Gostisbehere will miss Thursday's matchup with Columbus due to his lingering knee problem, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Gostisbehere continues to work his way back after returning too soon from a 10-game injury absence. In total, the defender has missed 16 of the Flyers' previous 17 contests. Even once cleared to play, the Florida native may still have to spend some time watching from the press box.