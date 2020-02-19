Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Won't play Thursday
Gostisbehere will miss Thursday's matchup with Columbus due to his lingering knee problem, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Gostisbehere continues to work his way back after returning too soon from a 10-game injury absence. In total, the defender has missed 16 of the Flyers' previous 17 contests. Even once cleared to play, the Florida native may still have to spend some time watching from the press box.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Remains sidelined•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Not playing Saturday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Sidelined again Thursday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Could skate Thursday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Not ready for prime time?•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.