Gostisbehere (undisclosed) won't be on the ice for Saturday's practice, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers likely aren't going to release any details regarding Gostisbehere's status, but he's been a full participant in camp up until now, so at this point there's no reason to believe he's in danger of missing Wednesday's season opener versus Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old American has been skating on Philadelphia's top pairing during camp, so if he's able to hold on to that spot, he could be a sneaky pickup in the later rounds of drafts due to his tremendous offensive upside.