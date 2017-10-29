Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Won't return Saturday
Gostisbehere will not rejoin the action Saturday night against the Maple Leafs due to a potential head injury, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Gostisbehere has consistently contributed early in 2017-18, notching 12 points in 11 contests entering this matchup with the Maple Leafs. He added another assist and recorded 14:20 of ice time prior to exiting Saturday. His next chance to return to the lineup is Monday against the Coyotes.
