Gostisbehere will not rejoin the action Saturday night against the Maple Leafs due to a potential head injury, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gostisbehere has consistently contributed early in 2017-18, notching 12 points in 11 contests entering this matchup with the Maple Leafs. He added another assist and recorded 14:20 of ice time prior to exiting Saturday. His next chance to return to the lineup is Monday against the Coyotes.