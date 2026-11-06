Benoit scored a goal on his only shot while adding two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Skating on the third pairing with Nick Seeler, Benoit got Philly on the board midway through the second period with a quick shot from the blue line that a screened Dylan Garand didn't pick up until it was too late. It was Benoit's first goal, and first point, of the season, but supplying offense isn't why he's in the lineup. Through 13 games, the 28-year-old defenseman has contributed 29 hits, 18 PIM, 11 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.