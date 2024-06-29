Gill was the 59th overall pick by the Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts were hoping Gill would take on a more offensive role in his second junior campaign and they certainly got their wish. The former No. 5 overall selection in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft, Gill managed just four assists in 41 games in his first year with Rimouski. He upped those totals to a dozen goals and 46 points in 65 games this past season. The skills are evident, but there remains a rawness to Gill's game. That's not surprising given his mid-August birthday, which makes him one of the youngest players available in this year's class. Gill is a long-term upside play for Philadelphia, and a smart one at this stage of the draft.