Flyers' T.J. Brennan: Demoted to AHL
The Flyers loaned Brennan to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Brennan was recalled to round out the Flyers' depth at defense while Radko Gudas (suspension) and Brandon Manning (hand) were sidelined, but Gudas is eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday against Toronto, so Philadelphia is no longer in need of Brennan's services. The 28-year-old blueliner failed to crack the lineup during his brief stay with the big club.
