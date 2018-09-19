Brennan registered three assists in a 5-1 preseason victory over the Islanders on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has recorded 105 points in 139 AHL games over the last two seasons, so racking up assists isn't really anything new for him. He is looking good this preseason, but it's unlikely he will make the NHL roster out of camp. Brennan last played in an NHL game with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16.