Flyers' T.J. Brennan: Signs multi-year extension
Brennan inked a multi-year extension with the Flyers on Tuesday.
Brennan has not made an appearance at the NHL level since the 2015-16 campaign when he notched a goal over seven contests with the Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old blueliner certainly has the ability to impact a game offensively, but his minus-22 career rating at the NHL level suggests he may have to improve on the defensive end of the ice to stick. Brennan owns a plus-9 rating with AHL Lehigh Valley this season and the multi-year extension suggests the Flyers are willing to invest in his future. Should Brennan prove capable of handling a full-time gig at the top level, he could become a fantasy asset in many formats.
