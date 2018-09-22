Flyers' T.J. Brennan: Surprise waiver drop for Philadelphia
Brennan was waived by the Flyers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Brennan signed a two-year contract extension with the Flyers last March, plus he turned heads with a triumvirate of assists in Tuesday's preseason win over the Islanders, so this move does come as a bit of a surprise. However, if he clears waivers, Brennan could stay within the Flyers system as a member of AHL Lehigh Valley.
