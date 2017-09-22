Flyers' T.J. Brennan: Waived for reassignment
Brennan was waived by the Flyers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.
Brennan racked up an impressive 60 points in 76 outings last year and should be on coach Dave Hakstol's short list of potential call-ups this season. Assuming the 28-year-old clears waivers -- which is by no means guaranteed given his productivity -- the 2007 second-round pick will return to AHL Lehigh Valley for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
