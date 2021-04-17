Laczynski (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's game versus the Capitals, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers have yet to release an expected timetable for Laczynski's return, but the Flyers will be right back at it Sunday against the Islanders, so it's safe to assume the 23-year-old forward will miss a pair of games at a minimum. Either way, he's only made five appearances with Philadelphia this season, going scoreless over that span, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track Laczynski's status.