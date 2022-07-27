Laczynski inked a two-year, $1.525 million deal with Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Laczynski's deal will be two-year during the first year of the contract, so fantasy players should expect him to continue spending the bulk of the 2022-23 season in the minors, though it converts to a one-way contract in the second year. If the 25-year-old center does get called up periodically this year, he will likely slot into a bottom-six role where he figures to offer limited fantasy impact.