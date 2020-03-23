Flyers' Tanner Laczynski: Inks pro deal

Laczynski signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Laczynski was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and the deal will kick in at the start of the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old was dominant in the college ranks for Ohio State, racking up 143 points through 138 career games over his four years. Laczynski has the ability to play both wing and center, sporting a strong two-way game.