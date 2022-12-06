Laczynski was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Tuesday. He's considered week-to-week, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

With Laczynski facing a long-term absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nicolas Deslauriers slide over to the fourth-line center spot with Max Willman entering the lineup against Washington on Wednesday, although that will depend on Cam Atkinson's (upper body) health. Another update on Laczynski, who's notched four points through 19 games this season, should surface once he's cleared to resume skating.