Laczynski was elevated from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Laczynski will likely serve as an emergency depth option but could still challenge Noah Cates or Bobby Brink for a spot in the lineup versus the Rangers. The 24-year-old Laczynski was limited to just 22 minor-league contests due to injury this year but has racked six goals and eight helpers over that stretch.
More News
-
Flyers' Tanner Laczynski: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Flyers' Tanner Laczynski: Activated, sent down•
-
Flyers' Tanner Laczynski: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Flyers' Tanner Laczynski: Will miss 2021-22 season•
-
Flyers' Tanner Laczynski: Undergoing further evaluation•
-
Flyers' Tanner Laczynski: Back in action at training camp•