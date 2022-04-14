Laczynski was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Laczynnski's demotion suggests Nate Thompson (lower body) may be on track to return Saturday against the Sabres. Laczynski will likely continue to spend most of his time in the minors down the stretch.
