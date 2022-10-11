Laczynski has been recalled and named to the Philadelphia's roster for Opening Night, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The move doesn't come as a surprise after Laczynski practiced on the Flyers' fourth line Monday. He appeared in just one NHL game last season and is still looking for his first NHL point following six career outings.
