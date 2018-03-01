Leier is likely to draw into the lineup Thursday evening against the Hurricanes, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Leier, who's a third-year winger, has naturally seen an increase in playing time as he picks up the nuances of a fast-paced NHL game, though his pace of development has been painfully slow. Certainly, it doesn't help matters that the 2012 fourth-round draft pick has only converted one goal on 45 shots for a 2.2 shooting percentage this campaign, but at least for Thursday's game, he's projected for duty on the No. 2 power-play unit, making for an incredibly sneaky value play in DFS settings.