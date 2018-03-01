Flyers' Taylor Leier: Could be unglued from pine
Leier is likely to draw into the lineup Thursday evening against the Hurricanes, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Leier, who's a third-year winger, has naturally seen an increase in playing time as he picks up the nuances of a fast-paced NHL game, though his pace of development has been painfully slow. Certainly, it doesn't help matters that the 2012 fourth-round draft pick has only converted one goal on 45 shots for a 2.2 shooting percentage this campaign, but at least for Thursday's game, he's projected for duty on the No. 2 power-play unit, making for an incredibly sneaky value play in DFS settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...