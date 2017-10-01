Flyers' Taylor Leier: Frontrunner for NHL job?
Leier seems to have cracked the Opening Night roster with the Flyers, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
There's a lot of buzz going around in Philly about how Leier may have beat out Swedish prospect Oskar Lindblom for the right to be with the parent club from day one. According to the report, an official decision will be made by GM Ron Hextall after Sunday's preseason finale versus the visiting Islanders -- assuming there aren't injuries in the contest. Leier added 13 goals, 24 assists and a plus-10 rating with AHL Lehigh Valley last season, though he's only lit the lamp once with a single assist over 16 matches at hockey's highest level.
