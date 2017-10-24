Leier (undisclosed) was cleared to play, but head coach Ron Hextall elected to keep him on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It was previously implied that he was going to continue sitting out due to his mystery ailment, but it appears that Hextall is just opting for Dale Weise. Now that Leier is healthy, though, he'll have to work his way back into the nightly lineup, and his next chance will be Thursday in Ottawa.