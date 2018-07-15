Flyers' Taylor Leier: Inks new deal
Leier signed a one-year extension with the Flyers on Sunday, CapFriendly reports. The deal is worth $720,000.
As noted by CapFriendly, Leier actually accepted a less lucrative deal in order to ensure that he wouldn't fall under two-way terms. This means he should be up for most -- if not all -- of 2018-19. He has accumulated seven points and maintained a minus-8 rating over 55 NHL games, so the Flyers will be expecting improvement from Leier in the upcoming season.
