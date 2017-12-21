Leier was scratched late from Wednesday's lineup against the Red Wings due to an upper-body ailment.

Leier's absence is unlikely to have many ramifications from a fantasy standpoint, but the 23-year-old will miss at least Wednesday's contest as a result of the injury. Jori Lehtera draws into the lineup in his place and seems the likely candidate to do so moving forward should Leier miss additional time.

