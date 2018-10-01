Flyers' Taylor Leier: Placed on waivers
Leier was designated for waivers by the Flyers on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
While Leier will likely begin the season in the minors, a looming legal situation for Jori Lehtera could muddy the waters for the Flyers lineup. In the meantime, the youngster Leier will suit up with the Phantoms for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
