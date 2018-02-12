Flyers' Taylor Leier: Rarely playing
Leier has dressed for just seven of the past 23 games.
Leier has scored in the WHL and AHL, so it wouldn't be shocking if he made strides over the coming seasons. However, as it stands, he's obviously not receiving the opportunity to succeed at the highest level. The 23-year-old winger has collected a goal and four assists through 35 games for the campaign, so it's safe to continue ignoring him in most seasonal settings.
