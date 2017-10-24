Leier (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Ducks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Leier missed just one contest as a result of the injury and is slated to retake his bottom-six role Tuesday. The 23-year-old's shot-blocking prowess makes him useful for the real-life game, but it's not enough to make him useful in the majority of virtual formats.