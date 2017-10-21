Leier (undisclosed) will sit out Saturday's matinee versus the Oilers, as he's dealing with a "lingering injury," Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The bottom-six winger has one assist representing his lone point over seven games, so the silver lining behind his absence is that it likely won't affect more than a tiny sliver of the fantasy populous. He's day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home match with the Ducks.