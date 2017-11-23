Flyers' Taylor Leier: Scores in overtime loss
Leier scored a goal through just 7:34 of ice time during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Not only did the tally snap a 10-game point drought, it was also the first of the season for the 23-year-old winger. Leier is averaging just 11:20 of ice time per game this season, and he's currently skating on the fourth line and not receiving power-play time. With the single goal and just two helpers through 20 games for the campaign, Leier is not a viable option in the majority of fantasy setups.
