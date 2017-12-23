Leier (upper body) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Leier continues to nurse an upper-body ailment that surfaced prior to Wednesday's game against the Red Wings. His absence shouldn't cause major ripples in most fantasy leagues considering he's collected just four points (one goal, three assists) through 28 games this season. Leier's next opportunity to rejoin the action arrives Thursday against the Panthers.