Flyers' Taylor Leier: Small role in 2017-18
Leier skated in 39 games during 2017-18, averaging 10:29 of ice time while pitching in a goal and four assists.
After starting the season with the bottom six, Leier appeared in 21 of the first 23 games, but then entered the rotation between the ice and press box before being a healthy scratch for the last 22 games. Leier flashed offensive ability in the minors in 2015-16 scoring 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 48 games, and although he plays a sound two-way game, he likely needs more time adjusting to professional play and needs to keep adapting with his small 5' 10" frame. The 24-year-old should push again for a roster spot, but even if he makes the team, he'll likely appear on the fourth line.
