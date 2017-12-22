Coach Ron Hextall did not provide an update on Leier's (upper body) status heading into Friday's clash with Buffalo, Dave Issac of the Courier Post reports.

The news effectively rules Leier out of the lineup considering he was a late scratch Wednesday due to his upper-body malady. Even when healthy, the winger has not offered much in terms of fantasy value, as he has tallied one helper, two PIM and 11 shots on goal in his previous seven outings. Jori Lehtera figures to remain on the fourth line in Leier's stead.