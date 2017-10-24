Leier (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Ducks, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Per Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Leier was expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday evening's contest, but it appears as though he may have tweaked something during pregame warmups. Dale Weise will replace the 23-year-old forward on the Flyers' fourth line against Anaheim.