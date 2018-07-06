Flyers' Taylor Leier: Takes arbitration step
Leier applied for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Leier hasn't been given much of a chance to shine, as he's only drawn into 55 NHL games and averaged 9:56 of ice time. Over that span, the pivot's recorded a mere two goals and five assists. Leier protects the puck well and he's being groomed on the penalty kill, but we can't see him being worth much more than the $806,558 that he received on his last one-year deal with the Flyers.
