Flyers' Taylor Leier: Won't hit free agency
Leier was extended a qualifying offer from the Flyers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Leier saw action in just 39 games for Philadelphia last season, but didn't spend any time in the minors for the first time in his career. While it's a step in the right direction, the winger's inability to secure regular minutes limits his fantasy value. Even when he is in the lineup, the 23-year-old figures to be in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...