Leier was extended a qualifying offer from the Flyers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Leier saw action in just 39 games for Philadelphia last season, but didn't spend any time in the minors for the first time in his career. While it's a step in the right direction, the winger's inability to secure regular minutes limits his fantasy value. Even when he is in the lineup, the 23-year-old figures to be in a bottom-six role.