DeAngelo has been traded to Philadelphia for draft picks, reports Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.

DeAngelo immediately becomes a fantasy threat in orange and black, that is as long as he and new coach John Tortorella see eye to eye. The enigmatic defender resurrected his career in Carolina in 2021-22 and put up 51 points in 64 games. The Hurricanes received second, third and fourth-round picks in the deal for the RFA blueliner while also sending out a seventh-round pick. DeAngelo's contract was immediately extended two years at a $5 million AAV, according to Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada.