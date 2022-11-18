DeAngelo notched an assist during Thursday's loss to the Bruins.
DeAngelo scored a power-play assist after being held off the scoresheet in the previous three contests. He's up to 10 points in 17 games, with six of those points scored from the man advantage. He's also produced 25 PIM and 28 blocks to provide some category coverage.
