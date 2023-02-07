DeAngelo earned an assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

DeAngelo has crafted a three-game point streak comprised of two goals and an assist. His fantasy value is propped up by a career high in ice time (22:58), and DeAngelo has gone against the grain of Philly's 31st-ranked power-play conversion rate (15.8) by producing 15 man-advantage points of his own through 47 games.